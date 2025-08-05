Former AFC MP: Party betrayed citizens, PPP governing for all US-sanctioned Mohamed’s sister &amp; brother-in-law are not WIN’s candidates, while unsuspecting Guyanese suffer from consequences – Jagdeo Guyana, US deepen cooperation on extradition, criminal justice matters Govt to invest in modern security systems, legislation &amp; training to support port development countrywide Labourer remanded for beating boat captain to death 27 auto electricians and mechanical technicians trained on EV maintenance and repairs
World News

How will Gaza care for the 150,000 injured in Israel’s war? 

05 August 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Israel’s war on Gaza has injured more than 150,000 Palestinians.

Many with life-changing injuries need specialist long-term care, but face devastation and blockade by Israel.

Deadly Titan implosion en route to Titanic ‘preventable’: US Coast Guard

German club backs out of signing Israel striker after fan backlash

Anti-India rallies in Pakistan-administered Kashmir over disputed status

What’s the impact of all this on Gaza’s people now – and into the future?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Dr Khamis Elessi – Neurorehabilitation and pain medicine consultant at al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza

Dr Samah Jabr – Palestinian psychiatrist and psychotherapist and former head of the Mental Health Unit at the Ministry of Health in Palestine; author of the book Radiance in Pain and Resilience: The global reverberation of Palestinian historical trauma

Dr Ghassan Abu Sittah – Served as a war surgeon in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and elsewhere in the Middle East; professor of Conflict Medicine at the American University of Beirut

 

