How will Gaza care for the 150,000 injured in Israel’s war?
Israel’s war on Gaza has injured more than 150,000 Palestinians.
Many with life-changing injuries need specialist long-term care, but face devastation and blockade by Israel.
What’s the impact of all this on Gaza’s people now – and into the future?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Dr Khamis Elessi – Neurorehabilitation and pain medicine consultant at al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza
Dr Samah Jabr – Palestinian psychiatrist and psychotherapist and former head of the Mental Health Unit at the Ministry of Health in Palestine; author of the book Radiance in Pain and Resilience: The global reverberation of Palestinian historical trauma
Dr Ghassan Abu Sittah – Served as a war surgeon in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and elsewhere in the Middle East; professor of Conflict Medicine at the American University of Beirut