World News
How dangerous are the tensions between the US and Iran?
01 April 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned of a forceful response if the United States or its allies bomb his country.
That follows a threat made by US President Donald Trump if there is no deal on Tehran’s nuclear programme.
How dangerous is this standoff – and can a solution be found?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Hassan Ahmadian – assistant professor, University of Tehran
Ali Vaez- Iran project director, International Crisis Group
Ellie Geranmayeh – deputy director of the Middle East and North Africa Programme, European Council on Foreign Relations
Related News
13 March 2025
Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,114
16 March 2025
Photos: An estimated 100,000 people join anti-gov’t rally in Belgrade
25 March 2025
US issues demands to new Syrian government in exchange for sanctions relief
20 March 2025