World News

How dangerous are the tensions between the US and Iran? 

01 April 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned of a forceful response if the United States or its allies bomb his country.

That follows a threat made by US President Donald Trump if there is no deal on Tehran’s nuclear programme.

How dangerous is this standoff – and can a solution be found?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Hassan Ahmadian – assistant professor, University of Tehran

Ali Vaez- Iran project director, International Crisis Group

Ellie Geranmayeh – deputy director of the Middle East and North Africa Programme, European Council on Foreign Relations

 

