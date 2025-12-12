Housing Ministry brings services onsite, delivering timely & efficient support to Mabaruma residents

Residents of Mabaruma and neighbouring communities benefited from a targeted housing outreach led by the Minister of Housing, Collin Croal. The event was held earlier today at the Mabaruma Regional Democratic Council Boardroom and provided essential services directly to citizens, ensuring that individuals—especially those in hinterland and remote areas—have fair access to government support.

During the outreach, residents were able to participate in interviews for first-time applications, seek assistance for longstanding housing and land-related issues, and receive Certificates of Title.

Today’s activity fulfills a commitment made earlier by Mr. Croal to ensure that persons who started the application process were able to complete it. With several families completing their interviews, this now paves the way for land allocation as the Ministry continues to acquire lands for distribution.

These services, usually accessed at regional offices, were brought onsite to minimise travel and speed up processing times.

Several families also received Cement and Steel vouchers to assist them in advancing the construction of their homes.

Minister Croal also engaged directly with community members, listening to their concerns and offering guidance on solutions to improve their housing security. He emphasised that this initiative forms part of the Ministry’s wider effort to decentralise services and ensure all Guyanese—regardless of location—can access timely and efficient support.

The outreach highlights the government’s dedication to closing service gaps, increasing homeownership opportunities, and uplifting communities through ongoing engagement and targeted interventions.