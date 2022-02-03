Houses, farmlands flooded as koker door collapses at Better Success



Some 25 houses and over 70 acres of farmland are now underwater following the collapse of a koker door at Better Success, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The door collapsed at around 16:44h today, resulting in water from the Atlantic Ocean forcefully rushing inland.

Floodwaters at one of the houses in the area

Though authorities sprang into immediate action to get the situation under control, some properties still became flooded.

Officials are still on the scene working to deal with the situation.

In a comment to the media, Regional Vice Chairman Humace Oodit said the structure was built in 2017 under the APNU+AFC administration.