House passes $5.1B contingency fund advances



Dr Ashni Singh Dr Ashni Singh

The National Assembly on Thursday, passed contingency fund advances to the tune of $5,112,355,210, after several hours of questioning over its items.

The Financial Paper No. 3/2021, covering expenses from July 22, 2021 to December 9, 2021, was proposed by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for finance, Dr. Ashni Singh.

A current estimate of $265,025,850 was sought and approved for the provision of operational expenses to Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC), under the Office of the President’s National Policy Development Presidential Advisory Services.

A current estimate of $3,888,558,690 was sought and approved for the one-off grant initiative of $250,000 for severed sugar workers, out of crop support to the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) and operational expenses for the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).

These expenses fall under the Ministry of Agriculture’s Agriculture Development and Support Services.

A total current estimate of $285,119,100 was sought and approved for the provision of cash grants to nursery, primary and secondary students of private schools, under the Ministry of Education.

Some $51,484,423 was also sought and approved for the provision of subsistence and transportation of staff for vaccination campaigns, under the Ministry of Health.

A capital estimate of $60,180,000 was sought and approved to cater for the procurement of eight containerised offices, construction of two entry bridges and gates at the Brickdam Annex as a result of the fire in October. This estimate falls under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Current estimates were sought and approved for the provision of increased security charges for each administrative region. The estimates are $9,691, 228 for Region One, $38,323,120 for Region Two, $46,704,427 for Region Three, $63,552,619 for Region Four, $73,656,073 for Region Five, $251,369,676 for Region Six, $12,036,075 for Region Seven, $12,700,988 for Region Eight, $4,670,731 for Region Nine, and $49,282,210 for Region 10.