Government has secured a total of $44.7 billion in funding from the National Assembly in a supplementary budget that will enable continued expenditure for this 2022 fiscal year in a number of developmental areas.

The National Assembly on Monday approved the Financial Paper No. 1 of 2022. Of the $44,794,011,175 billion, $12.2 billion are current estimates and the remaining $32.5 billion are capital estimates.