Hotel turns down conference on alleged human rights abuses in China

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The Prague Marriott cited “reasons of political neutrality” for its decision to decline to host the World Uyghur Congress, according to an email first reported by Axios.

In a statement, Marriott International ( MAR ), Inc. said the Prague hotel’s response to the group was “not consistent with our policies.” Marriott said the Prague hotel’s management team has reached out to the group to apologize.

“We are working with the hotel team to provide additional training and education on our longstanding practices of inclusion,” Marriott said.

Marriott confirmed that last month, the Prague Marriott sent an email to the activist group explaining that the planned November conference would not be held at the location — after consulting with corporate management.

Read More