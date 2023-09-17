Hope’s 1st CPL century sends Royals packing

Shai Hope’s 106 off 44 led the Guyana Amazon Warriors victory against the Barbados Royals at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Guyana Amazon Warriors 226/7 (Hope 106, Anderson 47; McCoy 2/36, Holder 2/50) beat Barbados Royals 138/6 (Clarke 54, Brathwaite 18; Tahir 3/23, Motie 2/11) by 88 runs

It was a record-breaking night for the Guyana Amazon Warriors as they posted their highest ever total to earn an 88 run victory over the Barbados Royals in 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) action at Providence.

Barbados Royals had won the toss and chose to bowl first, with the Guyana Amazon Warriors causing carnage, Shai Hope scoring the second fastest century in CPL history from just 41 balls, on route to the Amazon Warriors scoring 226/7 after 20 overs, their highest team score in the CPL.

The total proved to be too much for the Barbados Royals, spinners Gudakesh Motie and Imran Tahir taking wickets at frequent intervals to restrict the Royals to 138/6, losing by 88 runs.

With play-off qualification already secured, Guyana Amazon Warriors started with attacking intent, opening with Saim Ayub and Odean Smith, who put together 35 runs in the first three overs. Ayub would then lose his wicket, bringing Shai Hope into the match, who played one of the most memorable innings in CPL history.

Hope’s innings included 17 boundaries and was supported by Kevlon Anderson, making his T20 debut, who would score 47. Shimron Hetmyer’s late cameo would see the Amazon Warriors finish on 226/7.

Barbados Royals’ chase suffered an early blow as opener Rahkeem Cornwall departed in the third over, while Gudakesh Motie used his variations to dismiss Justin Greaves and Laurie Evans, to leave the Royals 42/3 with the run rate gradually increasing.

Once Rovman Powell was bowled by Imran Tahir the odds became stacked against the Royals, and they were unable to keep up with the required run rate despite a half century from Rivaldo Clarke, finishing on 138/6 and losing by 88 runs. The result means that the Royals do not qualify for the CPL play-offs.

CPL moves to the play-off stages next week as Guyana Amazon Warriors face Trinbago Knight Riders in Qualifier 1, while Saint Lucia Kings take on Jamaica Tallawahs in the Eliminator.