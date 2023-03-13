Hope Estate man remanded for killing reputed wife

Aneeza Ishmael (dead) and Otis Kattow (remandeD)

A 27-year-old, Ricardo Kattow, called “Otis” has been arraigned before the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court, for allegedly killing his common-law wife at their home in Hope Estate, East Coast Demerara (ECD). He was charged with the capital offence of murder.

The charge against him read that on Monday, March 6, in the East Demerara Magisterial District, he murdered his partner, 26-year-old Aneeza Ishmael.

The accused was not required to plead to the indictable charge after which he appeared before presiding Magistrate Fabayo Azore on Monday.

He was remanded to prison until April 25.

Police Headquarters had reported that Kattow stabbed his partner to death after accusing her of infidelity. He then consumed a poisonous substance.

Police stated that Ishmael and Kattow, who lived together, had an ongoing domestic dispute after he would oftentimes accuse her of being unfaithful.

Based on reports received, the woman left her home on Friday, March 3, and went to a friend’s house at Better Hope, ECD, where she spent several days.

However, she returned home at around 10:00h on the day in question, in the company of her sister, Fazeela, to collect her belongings, but she was confronted by Kattow, who asked her not to leave.

She reportedly informed him that she had only gone to the house to collect her personal belongings and would not stay. This allegedly angered her reputed husband, who whipped out a knife from the waist of his pants, and attacked the now-dead woman.

Upon seeing this, the victim’s sister pushed her away and instructed her to run. Upon doing so, Kattow gave chase and caught her in the yard. It was then, he stabbed her in the neck, the left side face, and both hands.

He then turned his attention to the victim’s sister, but she put up a fight during which she received a wound to her left thumb. After committing the act, Kattow reportedly inflicted several wounds on his body and consumed a poisonous substance.

He too fell to the ground. By this time, neighbours had alerted the Police. Upon their arrival at the scene, Police detectives picked up Ishmael and Kattow and took them to the Nabaclis Hospital where they were both admitted.

Ishmael, nevertheless took her last breath at about 12:20h while receiving treatment. On the other hand, Kattow was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

where he was admitted as a patient under guard.

At the scene, a red and black-handled knife with bloodstains along with an empty bottle suspected to have contained the poisonous substance that Kattow had consumed were found.