Hooper added as Assistant Coach of Adelaide Strikers

Carl Hooper

Former West Indies captain Carl Hooper will add his vast cricketing knowledge and experience to the Adelaide Strikers as an Assistant Coach for KFC BBL12.

“I’ve supported the Strikers quite closely since the inception of the BBL and can see plenty of promise in the current list,” Hooper said.

“I’m looking forward to working with Dizzy (Jason Gillespie) and put a few new ideas forward from my own experiences in the game and to bring the best out of the players.

“I can’t wait to get started.”

Head Coach Jason Gillespie is confident Hooper would be a great asset for the Strikers this season.

“Carl has a wealth of experience from a playing and coaching perspective both here and across the globe,” Gillespie said.

“He has a fantastic ability to connect with people and always has the players’ best interests at heart.”

“I know he’ll be a worthy addition to our coaching panel.”

The Strikers first home game of BBL