Hollywood Actor CCH Pounder Joins Steering Group For 2nd Annual Cross Continental Forum In Barbados 

News Americas, TORONTO, CANADA, Tues. January 28, 2025: Caribbean TalesMedia Group is proud to announce that acclaimed actor and activist CCH Pounder has joined the Steering Group of its Cross Continental Forum, (CCF), bringing her visionary leadership to this successful global initiative. “I had been talking about turning my eye towards the Caribbean, then I took on films with that theme or origin story,” explains Guyanese-born CCH Pounder, who is known for her roles in the Hollywood blockbuster Avatar, and acclaimed television series, NCIS: New Orleans and The Shield. “Then CCF asked me to join them. It seemed like a natural fit. We all want to see more of our stories.”

Actor CCH Pounder and Producer Paul Garnes at the 2024 Cross Continental Forum.

Set to take place from June 14–18, 2025, in the breathtaking island of Barbados, the second Cross Continental Forum aims to stimulate co-productions between Black and global majority producers from Canada, the Caribbean, the UK, and Africa, and is poised to become an unmissable annual event for industry leaders, storytellers, and change-makers from around the world. This event is supported by the Canada Media Fund (CMF) and Invest Barbados

CCF 2025 is now accepting submissions from experienced producers , including Documentary, Feature Film, and TV Series producers from the UK, Canada, Africa, EU, and the Caribbean eager to participate in this transformative experience.

“Under the theme Decolonizing Co-Production, the Cross Continental Forum is more than just a film industry gathering—it’s a strategic initiative to trigger co-ventures, and stimulate trade and economic opportunities that amplify historically underrepresented voices in the global film and television landscape, ” says Frances-Anne Solomon, CEO of CTMG.“By fostering cross continental co-productions, the forum sets the stage for global partnerships that will generate quality content for international distribution.”

Building on the success of its inaugural 2024 event that featured luminaries like CCH Pounder and producer Paul Garnes (Ava DuVernay’s Origin), attendees of the 2025 forum will enjoy an immersive and insightful experience, with activities including:

Co-Production Lab (May 2025) : A four-week online program covering:

Incentives and rebates across territories

Legal frameworks for multi-territory co-productions

Combined funding from UK, Canada, Africa, EU and the Caribbean

Co-production and distribution strategies

Co-producing storytelling

De-Colonising Co-Production Forum (June 14-18, 2025): A Market Access event in Barbados with:

Matchmaking for UK, Canadian, African, EU and Caribbean producers

Access to buyers, distributors, and financiers

Focus on sustainable partnerships

Pitch Showcase

Producers present their co-production ready projects to a panel of Film and TV Experts.

Who Should Apply?

The CCF is calling Documentary, Feature Film, and TV Series producers from the UK, Canada, Africa, EU and the Caribbean who meet the following criteria:

Applicants must be of Black/Caribbean/African diaspora/heritage, or BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Colour)/Global Majority descent.

Have successfully produced at least one full-length project domestically and are ready to “level up” into international co-production.

Hold at least 51% ownership in a functional production company.

Have a project in development with international co-production potential.

How to Apply

Submit your application at HERE

Applications close on March 31, 2025, at 11:59 PM EST.

Apply now and be part of this extraordinary movement!

For inquiries and additional information, please contact: [email protected]

About the CCF – A Global Call for Innovation

The Cross Continental Forum serves as a dynamic space for global film and television co-productions. Specifically designed to bridge connections between the UK, Canada, Africa, the EU, and the Caribbean, this five-day forum aims to create a collaborative environment where high-level producers, experts and professionals explore synergies, share expertise, and build partnerships that will drive innovation and trade within the film industry.

About CaribbeanTales Media Group

CaribbeanTales Media Group is a multifaceted media organization dedicated to creating platforms and audiences for Caribbean-themed stories and talent globally. Their activities include film and television productions, film festivals, distribution networks, and training programs that support diverse filmmakers in reaching international markets

CCF 2025 is brought to life by a distinguished Steering Committee, including Frances-Anne Solomon (CEO, CaribbeanTales Media Group), Andrew Millington (Head, Department of Creative and Performing Arts – UWI Cave Hill,), actor and activist CCH Pounder (Avatar, The Shield, NCIS New Orleans), Cultural Industries Specialist Dr. Keith Nurse (Founding Chair, CaribbeanTales Worldwide Distribution, and president of COSTAAT), Zikethiwe Ngcobo (CEO, Fuzebox Entertainment, South Africa), businessman John Reid (Corporate Executive / Small Business Entrepreneur), Agnieszka Moody (Head of International Relations at British Film Institute), and international event producer Diana Webley (Event Director, CaribbeanTales Media Group).