Hill Foot residents raise concerns about garbage collection, drainage & water supply during meeting with Minister Croal

As part of a Cabinet outreach initiative, Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, met with residents of Hill Foot, Soesdyke on Thursday to discuss developmental priorities and address community concerns.

Minister Croal explained that the Cabinet’s countrywide outreach aims to directly engage citizens and gather feedback to guide national policy formulation. “We are here this afternoon on the highway as part of our Cabinet engagement. We will be having similar engagements across the country, as these interactions help shape how we form our policies,” the Minister stated.

He expressed gratitude to residents for their continued support, emphasising that the government remains committed to improving the lives of all Guyanese. “Our work continues more aggressively as we implement programmes to make the lives of every citizen better, irrespective of their location,” Minister Croal noted.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by communities along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, the Minister highlighted that meaningful development requires both partnership and discipline. “We recognise that people come from different backgrounds, and as a government, we will continue to work with everyone. Development must be accompanied by order and structure in our communities,” he said.

Minister Croal further underscored the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accountability within public service delivery.

He pointed to the digitisation of systems within the Housing Ministry and across all other sectors, as part of this transformation, along with initiatives aimed at improving community infrastructure. “We will be mapping drainage systems and working with all communities along the highway to ensure better management and sustainability. There will also be opportunities for employment as we continue to implement our development plans,” he added.

During the engagement, residents raised concerns regarding garbage collection and disposal, poor drainage, inadequate water supply, and the deteriorating condition of roads during the rainy season. They also expressed the need for a recreational facility within the area.

In response, Minister Croal assured residents that these issues will be addressed collaboratively through the relevant agencies. He also revealed that tenders will soon be issued for the second phase of works and a new alignment that will create a faster route to Georgetown, signalling ongoing infrastructural upgrades along the corridor.

Among those in attendance were Ms. Sonia Latchman, Director General of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs; Everton Pole, NDC Chairman; Mr. Gladwin Charles, Director of the Community Development Department, CH&PA; Mr. Kevin Samad, Chief Sea and River Defence Officer; and other technical officers from various government agencies.

The outreach formed part of the government’s broader effort to bring governance closer to the people and ensure that developmental interventions are responsive to the needs of citizens across the country.