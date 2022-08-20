Highly anticipated PM T20 Cup 6 to bowl off on Sunday

Scenes from last year’s PM T20 Cup

The 6th edition of the annual Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc will officially be launched on Sunday at 11:00 hrs at the Muslim Youth Organisation Ground, located on Woolford Avenue.

The competition is being held in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport.

The competition is expected to officially kick off on November 11, 2022 and conclude on November 13, 2022 and over one million dollars in prizes will be up for grab.

The competition will feature the Male Legends (O50), Male Masters (O40), Allstars category and the Female Allstars.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Retired) Mark Anthony Phillips and Minister of Sport Charles Ramson Jr are expected to be in attendance at the launch.

The hosting of his tournament is a testament to a promise made by PM Phillips, who said last year that as long as he is holding the Prime Minister, the games will continue. He committed to supporting the tournament and leading from the front.

Some of Guyana’s top softball teams and teams from abroad are expected to compete in their respective categories. Those who will be keen on retaining their titles are Regal in the Legends Category, Fisherman masters in O-45 category and Ariel Allstars in the open category.

The sponsors onboard of this event are, Banks DIH Limited (Rainforest Water), Danny Persaud (YouTuber) At our Life ARD, Trophy Stall, P&P Insurance, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, PRO Signs, I&S Trading, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Atlantic Marine Supplies Inc, Tourism Guyana, Reliance Services, Crown Mining Supplies, Rudisa Motor (Guy) Inc, Free Lancer Advertiser Inc, Krsna & Balram Printery, Parsram Discount Store and Rajiv Ghandi University.