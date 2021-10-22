“High-stress levels” at PAC causes Clerk to develop health issues, others unwilling to work

Jermaine Figueira

Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Isaacs has written to Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee Jermaine Figueira, explaining that the present Clerk of the Committee has developed health issues due to the “high-stress levels” at those meetings.

Isaacs, in his letter, noted too that, due to the “unprofessional conduct of some members”, other clerks are unwilling to work.

In light of these developments, Isaacs said he will be unable to provide the PAC with a clerk for the upcoming sitting on Monday.

See full letter below:

Mr. Jermaine Figueira, M.P.,

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee

21st October, 2021

Dear Mr. Figueira,

Due to the frequent challenges being encountered at meetings of the Public Accounts Committee, the present Clerk of the Committee has developed health issues because of high-stress levels and cannot continue to clerk the Committee.

All other Clerks of Committees are unwilling to clerk the Public Accounts Committee because of the unprofessional conduct of some members of this Committee, which is not conducive to a healthy working environment.

Unfortunately, in light of the above, I am unable to provide the Public Accounts Committee with a Clerk, as I am required to do in accordance with Standing Order 6 (8), for its meetings scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, 22nd October 2021 and Monday, 25th October 2021.

Yours sincerely,

~……………..

. S.E. ISAACS,

Clerk of the National Assembly

Copied: Speaker of the National Assembly

All Members of the Public Accounts Committee

Advisors to the Public Accounts Committee