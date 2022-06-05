High-powered weapons discovered as police hunt suspected criminal

Police in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) on Saturday discovered several high-powered weapons at a mining camp in the district, as they hunt for a suspected criminal.

Police Headquarters said this criminal is suspected to be linked to the discovery of a high-powered Rock River 5.56mm rifle with 27 rounds at Blackwater Backdam on May 31.

Based on information received about the suspect’s whereabouts, ranks went to the mining camp at around 15:00h where they unearthed more high-powered guns.

The camp owner was questioned and revealed that the suspect was at the location the previous night but had already fled the scene by the time the Police arrived.

The camp owner admitted that the suspect had four firearms in a bag which he buried at three different locations.

The camp owner identified the areas to the Police ranks who dug up the earth to uncover a Rock River 5.56mm rifle, a Benelli ARMI rifle, a 13-gauge magnum shotgun, an FN rifle, and 37 .223 rounds of ammunition.

The firearms and ammunition were taken to the Bartica Police Station and lodged. The investigation continues.