High-level participation from Government at Energy Conference 2022

President Dr Irfaan Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali today said that his Government is pleased to partner with the International Energy Conference and Expo for the four-day event scheduled for mid-February in Guyana.

“We believe that the multifaceted nature of the Conference is in keeping with the national drive for holistic development and investment opportunities of Guyana.”

The Government will actively contribute to the Conference at the level of the President, the Honourable Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, and other members of the Cabinet.

The Head of State added that the Government is pleased that other global agencies will participate in various discussion sessions ranging from energy, oil and gas, climate change, and food security.

“We look forward to a successful conference and welcoming the many international delegations to Guyana.”

The Energy Conference, launched in September of this year, will be held under the theme, ‘Charting a Sustainable Energy Future,” from February 15-18, 2022.

It aims to bring together leading experts both locally and internationally.