High-level meeting convenes to tackle reduced gold declarations

The Natural Resources Ministry in collaboration with the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) on Wednesday convened a high-level meeting to address concerns in the sector, including gold declarations.

During the meeting, Minister Vickram Bharrat emphasised the Government of Guyana’s commitment to ensuring that Guyana’s mineral resources are managed responsibly, transparently, and in accordance with the law.

He reminded that since 2020, the Government of Guyana has delivered unprecedented technical, financial and regulatory support to the sector and its stakeholders. Further to this, the government has made significant enhancements to the sector’s guiding regulations, as well as supporting compulsory training for miners.

The meeting identified a series of enhanced measures that will be rolled out immediately.

Tighter oversight of gold dealers and traders

The ministry will intensify regulatory scrutiny of all licensed gold dealers and traders. This includes stricter audits of purchasing records, verification of source declarations, and routine compliance checks to ensure adherence to licensing conditions. Dealers found to be facilitating undeclared gold transactions or failing to meet reporting obligations will face sanctions, including suspension or revocation of licences. These measures aim to close gaps that enable under-declaration and strengthen the integrity of the gold supply chain.

Increased field operations to stop illegal mining

The ministry will significantly scale up field monitoring and enforcement efforts across mining districts. These operations will target unauthorised activities and ensure compliance with environmental, safety, and production reporting requirements.

Intensified seizure of illegal equipment

Agencies under the ministry’s purview have been instructed to heighten the confiscation of equipment found to be operating without legal documentation or in prohibited areas. This initiative is part of a zero-tolerance stance on mining that undermines national regulations.

Multi-agency field activities to arrest and charge illegal operators

The ministry will expand collaborative operations involving the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), and other relevant agencies. These joint efforts will focus on identifying, arresting, and prosecuting individuals and groups engaged in illegal mining.

Call for miners to sell gold only to the Gold Board or licensed dealers

The ministry and the GGDMA is strongly urging all miners to conduct sales through the Guyana Gold Board or authorised licensed dealers. This is essential to maintaining accurate national production data, supporting fair trade, and ensuring that the benefits of the sector are properly accounted for.

Prohibition on paying workers in gold

The ministry reiterates that workers in the mining sector must not be paid in raw gold. All employees are to be compensated through lawful financial channels in accordance with labour laws and tax regulations. Paying workers in gold undermines transparency, weakens declaration accuracy, and exposes workers to exploitation and unsafe practices.

The ministry will increase inspections to ensure compliance, and employers found violating labour and tax rules will face penalties. We also remind miners that it is illegal for miners to allow what is commonly referred to as, the “Blai box”. Gold can only be used as transactions with approved buyers and the Guyana Gold Board.

The ministry wishes to reaffirm its commitment to working in partnership with the GGDMA and all legitimate miners to strengthen the sector. Minister Bharrat noted that while enforcement will be sharply increased, the government remains open to continuous dialogue and collaboration to address industry challenges and support responsible mining practices.

The ministry looks forward to ongoing cooperation aimed at improving governance, boosting declarations, and protecting Guyana’s natural resources for the benefit of all citizens.