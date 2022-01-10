High-level Commonwealth delegation in Guyana



President Dr Irfaan Ali and senior members of his cabinet today met with a team from the Commonwealth Secretariat led by its Secretary-General, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive. President Dr Irfaan Ali and senior members of his cabinet today met with a team from the Commonwealth Secretariat led by its Secretary-General, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

President Ali was joined by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips; Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh; Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill and Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond.

The Commonwealth delegation also featured Director and Head of the SG’s Office, Ms Deborah Jamieson; Senior Director, Governance and Peace Directorate, Professor Luis Franceschi; Assistant Research Officer of the SG’s Office, Francis Wanjiku and Assistant Research Officer of the Governance and Peace Directorate, Fayola Fraser.

Prior to today’s meeting, President Ali had met the Secretary-General in Glasgow, Scotland at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP) 26 in November 2021.

The Commonwealth of Nations, generally known simply as the Commonwealth, is a political association of 54 member states, almost all of which are former territories of the British Empire