High-level boxing to ignite August 9 ‘Fight Night’

Elton Dharry Promotions, alongside the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC) and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport (MCYS), will appease professional boxing fans in Guyana on Saturday, August 9, with a star-studded Pro-Am card.

Headlining Saturday’s card will be Guyana’s fistic sensation Elton Dharry taking on Panamanian Roger Saldana, while Keevin Allicock battles Colombia’s Omar Cuello and Dexter Marques takes on Colombia’s Sammy Ramos.

Amateur boxer Desmond Amsterdam will make his professional debut against Romeo Norville, while a nail-biting title match will see Edward DeClou and Charwin Estwick in the squared circle.

As time winds down to the anticipated event this weekend, several of the boxers sat down for a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, where GBBC President Peter Abdool shared what to expect.

“This is an excellent card in terms of the fact that it blends a bit of the new guys coming in, the people that Guyana wants to see. We want to see our new blood where that is coming from,” Abdool shared.

Promoter and pugilist Elton Dharry, admitting that he is in the twilight of his career, urged fans to come out and see the show.

Dharry expressed, ““First, let me acknowledge God like I always do. To be here again in Guyana in front of my people. August 9th, I’m prepared to win. If you have never seen me fight before, you need to show up this time. I’m not going to be coming here much more; my career is coming to an end soon, so I’m going to do a few more before I retire.”

With the national super middleweight title on the line, DeClou and Estwick exchanged words ahead of their clash.

“It’s a blessing being here today because I haven’t been competing in a few years, but I’m still here, I’ve still got it, and definitely I’m willing to put on a show Saturday coming,” DeClou shared.

DeClou went on to warn his opponent, “The last thing I want to say, Estwick, is it’s best you don’t turn up Saturday and be done.”

Estwick responded, “Good luck. Good luck to you, DeClou.”

“The 22nd of April, the main reason I came to this country – I missed you last year. It’s not going to happen on Saturday. Good luck to you, DeClou,” he added.

On the amateur card, Abiola Jackman will be headlining that segment in a clash with Trinidad and Tobago’s Merlicia Durham, while Terron Wintz takes on St Lucia’s Justice Joseph.

Akeelah Vancooten and Ryan Rogers are also expected to be in action.