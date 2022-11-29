Higgler accused of carrying out a gun attack in St Catherine, arrested Loop Jamaica

Twenty-nine-year-old Ashann Lewis, a higgler of Portsmouth, Waterford, St. Catherine has been charged with assault at common-law and Illegal possession of a firearm, stemming from an incident that occurred in his community on Tuesday, November 22.

Reports are that at about 11:15 pm, Lewis allegedly approached a group of men, who were sitting inside a park, and pointed a gun at one of them. The man reportedly ran to escape injury and reported the incident to the police.

Lewis was later apprehended and charged following an interview. His court date is being arranged.