Hetmyer to play in ILT20 League in UAE from January 13

Shimron Hetmyer will play for Gulf Giants in Dubai

Guyanese and West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer will play for Gulf Giants in the 2023 inaugural edition of the International League T20 that is set to bowl off on January 13. In addition to Hetmyer, his fellow Guyanese Sherfane Rutherford will also play in the tournament, representing Dessert Vipers.

Dubai Capitals will be hosting Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Other than these two teams, MI Emirates, Gulf Giants, Sharjah Warriors and Dessert Vipers are also a part of the new T20 tournament.

Meanwhile, a total of 34 matches will be played across six venues in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and each team will play five home and five away matches before starting the Playoffs. The final of the competition will be hosted on February 12 in Dubai.

Squads below:Abu Dhabi Knight RidersSunil Narine (c), Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ravi Rampaul, Raymond Reifer, Kennar Lewis, Ali Khan, Brandon Glover

Dubai CapitalsRovman Powell (c), Dushmantha Chameera, Hazratullah Zazai, Fabian Allen, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sikandar Raza, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dan Lawrence, Blessing Muzarabani, Isuru Udana, George Munsey, Fred Klaassen

MI EmiratesKieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Andre Fletcher, Imran Tahir, Samit Patel, Will Smeed, Jordan Thompson, Najibullah Zadran, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Brad Wheal, Bas de Leede

Gulf GiantsShimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Dominic Drakes, David Wiese, Jamie Overton, Richard Gleeson, Rehan Ahmed, Wayne Madsen, Liam Dawson, James Vince (c), Qais Ahmad, Ollie Pope

Sharjah WarriorsEvin Lewis, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chris Benjamin, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali (c), Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, JJ Smit, Mark Deyal, Noor Ahmad, Danny Briggs, Naveen-ul-Haq, Bilal Khan

Desert VipersAlex Hales, Ben Duckett, Benny Howell, Colin Munro (c), Ruben Trumpelmann, Sam Billings, Sandeep Lamichhane, Saqib Mahmood, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga

