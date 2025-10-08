Hetmyer sets new goals ahead of new season

Guyana and West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer has set three goals for the new cricket season, including plans to win the DP World ILT20 in the United Arab Emirates with his new franchise, the Desert Vipers.

He is also optimistic about earning a spot in the West Indies squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka and then winning that tournament too.

For the left-handed powerhouse, who has already won the UAE tournament in its first year with the Gulf Giants, a repeat of that success, this time with the Vipers, could be the key to fulfilling his international wishes.

Hetmyer, who was part of the Guyana Amazon Warriors side that finished as runners-up in the latest edition of the Caribbean Premier League, said: “I am going to try to repay the faith shown in me by the Vipers in the upcoming (DP World) ILT20.

Hopefully, we can gel as a team and lift the franchise’s first trophy. “I am also hoping I can get into my best form leading up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and then just see how best I could help the West Indies get the trophy after a successful (DP World) ILT20.”

Hetmyer, 28, who wears shirt number 189 at the Caribbean Premier League, said he chose that number as it was his highest batting total, scored when he was just thirteen years old. The player, who led the West Indies to the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Bangladesh in 2016, intends to request 189 as his shirt number with the Vipers and said he was confident about the team’s prospects of winning the DP World ILT20 title.

“I am sure our chances this year are high because I have seen the team get to the finals in the first season and even this past season as well. So, it is fun to join a team with a very good record under their belt. “I am pretty excited, actually, so I just cannot wait to get there (to the UAE) and help the team and try my best to help them cross that line and lift that trophy.”

Hetmyer, from Guyana, has joined the Vipers squad as a replacement for fellow countryman Sherfane Rutherford, who has linked up with the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders for season four. The Vipers’ new signing said that Rutherford and fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell provided him with consistently positive feedback regarding the team environment.

“I have heard a lot of good things about the Desert Vipers from both Sheldon Cottrell, who I am close to and who was with the team in the first (and second) years, and Sherfane Rutherford, who was there since season one as well.

“I have also been in the same environment with (Head Coach) James Foster. He is one of my favorite coaches, I would say, because he is easy-spoken and he is someone that you could easily just go up to and ask him questions, have a conversation with him, or sit and talk cricket and just relax.

“He (Foster) helps to just take your mind off the game for a little bit, so it is nice. So far, I have been hearing nice things about the team, and I am waiting to go and head across there (to the UAE) to see what it is like in person.” Hetmyer has an impressive history of experience in franchise cricket, including the Indian Premier League, Major League Cricket in the United States of America, the Bangladesh Premier League, the Pakistan Super League, and the Men’s Hundred in England and Wales.

He said he enjoyed traveling the world and bringing his family with him to experience different cultures and make new friends. He added that the UAE’s league held a special place in his heart. “It (DP World ILT20) is one of my favorite leagues to play in,” he said. “What sets it apart is the pitches are actually pretty good.

Early in the season, you do have to graft just a little bit because the ball nips around. So, it is a challenge compared to the Caribbean or India, where it does not really nip about as much as it would in Dubai.

“Some of the grounds are actually much bigger as well, so it helps you to stay in your shape and just hold your shape a little bit more when you are trying to execute a big shot.

“That kind of helps me when I come back to the Caribbean, where the ball does not really nip around as much, and to India, where it is the same thing and with smaller boundaries as well. “It helps you back yourself just a little bit more to know that you can hit more sixes or hit more boundaries when you need to.”