Hetmyer replaced by Brooks in WI World Cup Squad

Shimron Hetmyer and Shamarh Brooks

In a bit of shocking news from the cricket world, Guyanese Batsman Shimron Hetmyer has been replaced in the West Indian World Cup Squad.

According to a missive from Cricket West Indies on Monday afternoon, “CWI has today informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that Shamarh Brooks has replaced Shimron Hetmyer in the West Indies Squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.”

The release continued, “The decision by the CWI Selection Panel was made as Shimron Hetmyer missed his re-scheduled flight to Australia, which had been changed from Saturday 1 October at his request, due to family reasons. With flight availability a real challenge, a seat was found for him to leave Guyana today, Monday 3 October, meaning he would unfortunately miss the 1st T20 International (T20I) against Australia on Wednesday 5 October at the Metricon Stadium. This morning, Mr. Hetmyer, informed the Director of Cricket that he would not be able to get to the airport in time for his flight this afternoon to New York.”

According to a statement from Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams, replacing Hetmyer was unanimously agreed upon by the Selection Panel.

“It was made clear to him that if there were any further delays and issues with his travel to Australia then we would have no choice but to replace him in the squad, as we are not prepared to compromise the team’s ability to prepare for this extremely important global event,” Adams’ statement clarified.

Brooks was reportedly selected because of his strong performances in the latter stages of the CPL. The World Cup will run from October 16 to November 13.