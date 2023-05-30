Hetmyer, Hope, Smith & Shephard among GAW retainees

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have confirmed their Caribbean player retentions ahead of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The tournament gets underway on 16 August with the final taking place on 24 September. There will be matches in Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago.

The Caribbean players the Warriors have retained are as follows:

SHIMRON HETMYER

ODEAN SMITH

ROMARIO SHEPHERD

SHAI HOPE

KEEMO PAUL

CHANDRAPAUL HEMRAJ

GUDAKESH MOTIE

MATTHEW NANDU

JUNIOR SINCLAIR

The overseas players and draft picks will be announced during the Republic Bank CPL draft show which will be broadcast at the end of June.