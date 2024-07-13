Herstelling man remanded on narco possession charge

Charged: Nicholas Amardeo
Nicholas Amardeo, a 26-year-old from Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, has been remanded to prison for possession of narcotics.
Amardeo was arrested by a rank from the Providence Police Station with 252 grams of marijuana.
On Friday, he was charged with the offence of ‘Possession of Narcotics for the purpose of Trafficking’.
The defendant appeared at the Diamond Magistrate Court before His Worship Delon Bess, where he pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison.
The next court date is July 26.