‘Hero’ bystander tackles attacker at Australia Jewish festival shooting 

A bystander who has been filmed tackling and disarming an assailant during a shooting in which at least 11 people were killed at a Jewish holiday event in Sydney, Australia, has been praised as a hero whose actions may have saved lives.

Footage uploaded to social media on Sunday shows a man in a car park running up to a man holding a rifle. He then tackles the armed man, wrestles the rifle away from him and points the weapon back at him.

The video then shows the disarmed man losing his footing and backing away towards a bridge where another shooter was located while the bystander places the gun down on the ground.

One suspected attacker was killed and another was in a critical condition after Sunday’s shooting while police said they were investigating whether a third gunman was involved.

The footage of the bystander’s intervention was shared widely on social media, and many users praised the man for his bravery, saying his actions may have saved lives.

According to Australian media reports, the bystander was identified as Ahmed al-Ahmed, a 43-year-old Sydney man.

Al Jazeera was unable to immediately confirm his identity.

A cousin of al-Ahmed was cited as telling the Australian outlet 7News that he was shot twice during the incident.

“He’s in hospital and we don’t know exactly what’s going on inside,” the man named Mustafa told the outlet.

“We do hope he will be fine. He’s a hero 100 per cent.”

Ahmed was due to undergo surgery tonight, he said.

“Australian hero (random civilian) wrestles gun off attacker and disarms him. Some people are brave and then some people are … whatever this is,” one person said in a post on the X platform that shared the video.

“This Australian man saved countless lives by stripping the gun off one of the terrorists at Bondi beach. HERO,” another said.

Chris Minns, the premier of New South Wales state, where Sydney is located, said it was the “most unbelievable scene I’ve ever seen”.

“That man is a genuine hero, and I’ve got no doubt that there are many, many people alive tonight as a result of his bravery.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised the actions of Australians who had “run towards danger in order to help others”.

“These Australians are heroes and their bravery has saved lives,” he said at a news conference.