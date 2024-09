The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Heavy winds this afternoon ripped zinc sheets off the roof of a primary school and a police station in Sisters Village, East Bank Berbice (EBB).

The incident resulted in classes at the primary school coming to an abrupt end.

INews was told that during the storm, water started to penetrate the ceiling, causing further disruption to the classes.

No injuries have been reported and efforts are being made to fix the damages.