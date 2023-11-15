Health Ministry to launch app to monitor persons with chronic non-communicable diseases

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony

To effectively manage the growing number of chronic non-communicable diseases locally, the Ministry of Health through the Diabetes Comprehensive Centre will soon introduce a mobile app to consistently monitor the habits of patients.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony made the announcement at the opening ceremony of the diabetes centre’s first-ever community health fair at Lusignan, ECD on Tuesday.

The medical exhibition is a collaboration between the health ministry and the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Four that was held in observance of World Diabetes Day.

The app aims to assist healthcare providers with monitoring and caring for diabetic patients, potentially influencing positive changes in patient outcomes.

Minister Anthony strongly believes that the data garnered from the app will assist in decreasing the number of cases relating to non-communicable diseases in Guyana.

“One of the things that we’ll be doing at this clinic very soon is that we’ll introduce an app for smartphones that will help us in monitoring people, what they eat, how much they eat, the frequency at which they eat, and a lot of other prerogatives,” the health minister explained.

Meanwhile, individuals were urged to adopt healthy, life-changing behaviours and make regular check-ups a practice, rather than seeking medical attention only when they are unwell. The need for more men to undergo regular check-ups was also underlined.

Minister Anthony said this proactive approach can alter the dynamics of chronic diseases.

Meanwhile, Region Four Regional Health Officer, Dr Gavinash Persaud encouraged patients to maintain a healthy diet and engage in regular exercise to positively impact their conditions.

Director of Non-Communicable Diseases, Dr Latchmie Lall disclosed that since the centre’s opening in April, it has facilitated over 2000 consultations referred for treatment.

The $50 million Diabetes Comprehensive Centre provides a holistic approach to the care of diabetics.