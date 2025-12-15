Health Minister urged RHOs to be proactive, give support 

The Ministry of Health, through its Regional Health Services Programme, hosted a two-day conference aimed at strengthening collaboration and improving the delivery of health services across Guyana’s ten administrative regions. The sessions, held in the Ministry’s Boardroom on Brickdam, brought together Regional Health Officers (RHOs) and Programme Directors for strategic discussions and capacity building.

The forum focused on key objectives, including fostering a unified and collaborative approach to health-care delivery and equipping RHOs to more effectively oversee and coordinate regional health activities in partnership with key stakeholders.

Delivering the feature address, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, reflected on the substantial progress made in the health sector over the past five years and outlined the Ministry’s vision for continued transformation.

“Over the last five years, we would have focused a lot on developing the infrastructure across the health-care system… I thought I would recap some of the things that we would have done… to set the tone for where we want to go over the next couple of years,” Dr. Anthony stated.

The Minister highlighted major accomplishments, including the construction of 25 new health centres and health posts, the completion of six regional hospitals, upgrades to district hospitals, and extensive rehabilitation works throughout the public health sector.

He also underscored significant advances in human resource development, driven by expanded training opportunities. The hybrid nursing programme is projected to graduate more than 800 nurses next year—an increase from the previous annual output of 200–250.

Additionally, training programmes for Nursing Assistants, Patient Care Assistants (PCAs), Pharmacy Assistants, Laboratory and X-ray personnel, and Community Health Workers (CHWs) have ensured that every health post now has at least two CHWs, marking an unprecedented milestone.

Dr. Anthony encouraged RHOs to remain proactive and engaged as they execute their responsibilities in service to the people of Guyana.

“You have to pay attention to what is being built in your region and give support where it is needed,” he urged.

The Ministry of Health reaffirmed its commitment to delivering equitable, high-quality health care for all Guyanese. The engagement underscored the shared dedication of RHOs and stakeholders as Guyana continues to advance and strengthen its national health system.