Hazardous sea warnings issued for several Eastern Caribbean islands

The Meteorological Service of Antigua and Barbuda has issued marine warnings for several islands in the Eastern Caribbean.

A high surf warning is in effect for Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands.

The two British overseas territories are forecast to experience moderate long-period swells of over three meters until tomorrow.

“These swells are expected to cause life-threatening surfs and rip currents for affected coastlines,” the advisory said.

A high surf advisory is in effect for Antigua and Barbuda Montserrat and St. Kitts and Nevis

Hazardous sea conditions are expected to affect Antigua and Barbuda until Tuesday while Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis could see calmer waters by Saturday.

The Met Service is advising persons to stay away from unsettled seas and rocky/coastal structures.

