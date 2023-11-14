Haslington, ECD oldest resident turns 104

Ruby Mingo during his birthday celebrations

Ruby Mingo of Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD), celebrated her 104th birth anniversary on November 8, 2023, thus joining the prestigious centenarian club.

Mingo’s journey through life has been nothing short of inspiring. Despite facing health challenges, including visual impairments, arthritis, and blood circulation issues, she continues to embrace life with a vibrant spirit. Ruby finds joy in knitting, reading, solving brain teasers, and completing crossword puzzles, a testament to her sharp mind and unwavering determination.

Born as the last of eight children to David Simon and Benona Marie, affectionately known as Nana Simon, in the picturesque village of Gibraltar on the Corentyne Coast, Mingo’s early years were marked by resilience.

Her father’s untimely drowning left her mother to single-handedly support the family, emphasising the value of education and instilling strong values in her and her siblings.Her journey of faith and perseverance was shaped by her mother’s dedication, including early morning prayers before school, and seeking divine protection following her husband’s tragic loss.

At the age of 24, she got married to Wilbert Mingo, and together, they embarked on a journey that took them to various locations across all three counties of the country. Their 49 years of companionship speak volumes about the strength of their bond.

In observance of her 104th birthday, she was graced with a visit by officials of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Centurion Club. Her story is a testament to the enduring human spirit, the power of family, and the unwavering pursuit of knowledge and faith.