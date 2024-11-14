Harris Paints opens new manufacturing plant, flagship store at BV

Harris Paints Guyana Limited has opened its new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and flagship retail store at Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, marking a major milestone in the company’s more-than-30-year existence in Guyana.

This significant investment and expansion demonstrate Harris Paints’ continued commitment to delivering top-quality products and supporting the economic growth of Guyana, one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

The new facility: a 10,000-square-foot, two-storey building set on a 25,000-square-foot plot, is set to enhance local manufacturing capabilities, create new jobs, and serve as a regional hub for the premium paint supplier.

“We are thrilled to open this new Manufacturing Plant and flagship store, which will have a key focus on continuous improvement to developers and contractors here in Beterverwagting,” Chief Operating Officer of Harris Paints International, Marguerite Desir, has said.

“This investment is a testament to our belief in Guyana’s potential and our commitment to supporting the country’s remarkable transformation. With this new plant, we aim to enhance our capacity to meet the growing needs of our customers, continue to deliver high-quality products, and contribute to the nation’s economic development.”

Having opened its doors in 1992, Harris Paints Guyana Limited has become a highly regarded brand serving both commercial and home improvement projects. Two years ago, the company switched to a new, innovative Quantum colour platform which greatly increased operating efficiencies and colour results.

The Caribbean paint company currently serves 15 countries throughout the region, and is poised to expand into Latin America.

In addition to the rapid pace of development in Guyana, Harris Paints International’s Chief Operating Officer, Marguerite Desir has said, the Quantum system has been a significant factor in the company’s expansion plans.

“Quantum allows us to produce any colour from one master base, instead of having to stock four plus different bases of the same product. And at the same time, we are seeing increased colour accuracy and even better fade resistance, which makes us best by test in several categories”, she has declared. “This is a terrific efficiency for retailers that can provide customers with very good quality paints and free up considerable space at their stores/warehouses to stock other items. This technology has helped Harris reduce complexity and deliver cost savings, and it is opening doors globally for Harris Paints in countries like Bangladesh, Latin America, Europe, and North and South America.”

As obtains throughout the Harris Paints Group, the new factory and Pro Paint Centre would be operated to strict high-quality management standards, in line with the company’s commitment to continual improvement and excellence. All Harris Paints facilities are proudly accredited to the ISO 9001 international standards.