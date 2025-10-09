World News
Hamas gets guarantee of complete end to Gaza war, Israel approves ceasefire
09 October 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
- Israel’s government has approved “phase one” of a ceasefire agreement, which will see captives exchanged and Israel withdraw from parts of Gaza, but details of how it fits into a wider plan to bring lasting peace remain unclear.
- Khalil al-Hayya, the head of Hamas’s negotiating team, said the group has received guarantees from the US and mediators that an agreement on a first phase of the ceasefire agreement means the war in Gaza “has ended completely”.