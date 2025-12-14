High Court orders GNIC to vacate Charlestown wharf, enforces NICIL’s ownership Govt eyes major improvements for a cleaner, safer Bourda Market Govt to integrate 5000 PWDs into the workforce – Pres. Ali Public servants volunteer in e-ID rollout as Govt working to enact data protection laws - Nandlall 48 students graduate from Civil Aviation Training School GCCI supports launch of Gender Equality &amp; Empowerment Seal
World News

Hamas confirms killing of senior commander in Israeli strike in Gaza 

14 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Hamas has confirmed the killing of its senior commander Raed Saad in an Israeli attack in Gaza in the highest-profile assassination of a senior figure of the Palestinian group since the October ceasefire deal.

“In the wake of Israel’s continued violations, including the latest assassination of a Hamas commander just yesterday, we call on the mediators and especially the US administration and US President Donald Trump as the main guarantor of the agreement, to force Israel to respect the ceasefire deal and to implement it,” Hamas’s Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya said in a video statement on Sunday.

list of 1 item

end of list

At least 25 people were wounded in the latest Israeli attack on Gaza.

Since the ceasefire started in October, Israel has continued to attack Gaza daily, reaching nearly 800 times and killing at least 386 people, in a clear breach of the agreement, according to authorities in Gaza.

More to follow…

 

Support us

Related News

29 November 2025

Bangladesh’s Khaleda Zia hospitalised in ‘very critical’ condition 

03 December 2025

Trump says he has revoked Biden’s autopen pardons: But can he do it? 

09 December 2025

Nobel Institute calls off Machado press conference ahead of award ceremony 

01 December 2025

Ukraine seeks to shore up support in Brussels, Paris 