Hairdresser left home to plait client’s hair but never showed up – Police

Dead: Donalisa Parks

Dead, Donalesa Park

Detectives in Regional Division #6 are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 29-year-old Donalesa Park of No. 2 Village, East Canje, Berbice whose body was found at about 07:00h on Thursday at Courtland Village Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to Donalesa’s sister, she last saw her sibling alive on June 29, 2022, at about 08:00h at the aforementioned address where they both reside. The deceased reportedly told her sister that she was going to braid someone’s hair at Fort Ordinance, East Canje, Berbice.

About 06:00h on Thursday, the sister called the individual whose hair Donalesa told her she was going to braid but the individual told her that Donalesa never showed up and explained that the woman called and told her she had to go to the Corentyne.

Subsequently, at about 07:00h, Park’s body was found wrapped in plastic on the Courtland Village Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

The body of the deceased is presently at Ramoo’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.