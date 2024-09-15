Hague residents assist with capturing armed robbery suspect; police hunting 3 accomplices

The armed robbery suspect who is presently in custody assisting with the ongoing investigation

Residents of Hague, West Coast Demerara, on Saturday, assisted the Police in capturing an armed robbery suspect, who has since confessed to the crime that occurred hours earlier, as well as giving the names and details of his accomplices to the Police. The suspect, along with three others, carried out an alleged Robbery Under Arms at about 12:40 hrs on Friday, 13th September 2024, at the home of a businesswoman in Middle Street Ruimzeight, West Coast Demerara. Three of the four suspects were armed with handguns.

The suspects carried out the day-light robbery attack on the home of the 52-year-old businesswoman — who was relieved of two pairs of gold bangles, one pair of gold earrings, one gold ring, and one gold hand band. Two of her workers (ages 48 and 23, both goldsmiths) were also relieved of their cell phones.

Enquires disclosed that the businesswoman and her family reside in a well-fenced yard in Middle Street, Ruimzeight, in a two-story concrete structure. A goldsmith workshop is located on the lower flat of the house. At about 12:40 hrs on Friday, the businesswoman was in her kitchen area while two of her workers (the 48-year-old and 23-year-old goldsmiths) were working in the shop.

The businesswoman said she suddenly saw three suspects appear at her back door, which was opened, and they pointed their firearms at her and told her not to make a sound. They took her into the ‘goldsmith workshop’ where they met with her two workers. The suspects relieved each of them of the articles mentioned above. The suspects then started to make demands for more gold and money, and, in the process, one of the suspects fired a shot in the direction of the businesswoman.

As a result, persons in the area heard the gunshot and started to run towards the businesswoman’s house. The suspects exited the businesswoman’s yard and joined a white Allion motor car bearing registration number HC 921, which was parked near the house.

Realising that the businesswoman was being robbed, several residents blocked the road, causing the car to come to a halt. The three gunmen and the driver then exited the vehicle and escaped on foot into the direction of the Ruimzeight backlands.

The police were summoned, and on arrival, the car was checked, and a male was seen in the back seat with his hands and feet tied up. Also, an injury was seen at the top of his head. He was questioned about the injury, and he claimed that several residents in the area hit him in the head. He gave his name to the Police as Garfield Benjamin called ‘Carry’, a 50-year-old Fireman attached to La-Grange Fire Station and a resident/taxi driver from Stewartville, West Coast Demerara.

Benjamin told investigators that on Friday, at about 11:30 hrs, he was at the Vreed-en-Hoop junction, working taxi, when the four men (suspects) approached him and asked if he was working. He said ‘yes’ and the suspects joined his car and requested to go to Crane. Whilst in the car, he said two of the suspects pulled out firearms from their waist and ordered him to pull over to the side of the road. They then tied his hands and feet with plastic straps and put him in the back seat of the car. One of the suspects drove the car to the scene, where the other three suspects exited the vehicle and entered the yard.