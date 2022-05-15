GWI mulls doubling 18,000 e-billing customers by year-end

·1 min read
Home
Local News
GWI mulls doubling 18,000 e-billing customers by year-end
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
…automated meter reading app now developed Evolving from its traditional approach of handling customers and complaints, Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is urging stakeholders to get on board with i…