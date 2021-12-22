GWI Cemetery Road Project nearing completion

The Guyana Water Incorporated’s three-month Cemetery Project is nearing completion with all 940 meters of new transmission mains installed and final interconnection works done on Wednesday, 22nd December, 2021.

Road reinstatement works have already begun within the project area of Square of the Revolution to Cemetery Road along Chapel Street, Princess Street and Cemetery Road, Georgetown. All damages to property will also be reinstated by the utility.

The project is being funded by the Government of Guyana to the tune of GYD$200M and executed by S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies & Construction Services. Works commenced in early October and will be completed on schedule.

This forms part of the efforts by GWI, with critical support from Central Government, to replace the aged pipelines in the capital city which are as old as 100 years.

Because of this, they are more prone to breakages which result in prolonged disruptions to the water supply in Central Georgetown. Therefore, the replacement is necessary to reduce the risk of frequent breakages, costly emergency repairs and disruption of service as well as to improve the level of service in the city on a long term basis.

Aged pipelines have also been replaced on Sheriff Street, Mandela Avenue and Vlissengen Road between Shelterbelt and Lamaha Street, Kitty.

The upgraded Georgetown network would allow the company to create zones among communities in Georgetown, which would allow for the isolation of disruptions, as opposed to shutting down the entire city to fix one main.

During the interconnection of the new transmission mains, there have been planned disruptions to the water supply in Central Georgetown as well as limited traffic diversions. GWI is cognizant of the inconvenience caused and apologises for same.

The company wishes to express gratitude to customers of Central Georgetown for the patience and understanding exercised during the execution of the project.

GWI has also been working closely with the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT), Georgetown Mayor and City Council, Sandy’s Funeral Home and the Guyana Police Force (GPL). Gratitude is also extended to these partners for their support.