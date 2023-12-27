Guyanese urged to register for Mashramani Song Competition 2024

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is gearing up to host its much-anticipated Mashramani Song Competition 2024 and is currently inviting talented persons nationwide to join the cultural extravaganza.

Aspiring artists, both young and seasoned, can participate in the Junior and Adult Calypso and Soca Monarch, as well as the Adult Chutney and Dancehall Competition.

The inclusion of the new dancehall competition in the Mashramani 2024 lineup is part of the ministry’s plan to evolve and enrich the festival, which is a unique and important Guyanese product.

It also reflects the continuous commitment to fostering diverse cultural expressions and providing a platform for emerging genres within Guyana’s music arena.

The registration deadline for the song competition is set for December 31, 2023.

Interested participants can register for their desired categories using the provided links:

Soca: https://docs.google.com/…/1L3hGa1THAMLoqMHChTqSH8r…/edit

Chutney: https://docs.google.com/…/1_4IBXtGcREwq…/edit

Calypso: https://docs.google.com/…/1I6gU6QPbpZ6AQ6th1laQnSc…/edit

Junior Calypso: https://docs.google.com/…/1G3iFBEKC2050lVDyp0Y9615…/edit

Junior Soca: https://docs.google.com/…/13niWP12nqY3sG…/edit

The Ministry encourages all prospective participants to take this opportunity to showcase their musical prowess and contribute to the vibrant cultural tapestry of Guyana.