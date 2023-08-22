Guyanese travel to China to begin Petroleum Science Degree studies

(Immediate left) Liu Xiaoxiang, President of CPGL (Immediate right) Hon. Vickram Bharrat, M.P.- Ministry of Natural resources along with Scholarship recipients and their parents

The first four Guyanese students in the CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (CPGL) Scholarship Programme are travelling to China on Friday to commence their degree programs for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Nechemiyah Levans, Aria Matthews, Ishika Singh and Nazeela Williams were officially awarded their fully funded degree scholarships in a simple ceremony at the CPGL HeadOffice, Kingston in July.

The initiative, funded by CPGL, is part of a programme with the Ministry of Natural Resources to award ten petroleum science-related undergraduate degree scholarships over the next three years.

Two more students will be selected annually over the next three years.

CPGL is fully funding the costs of education, transportation and living expenses for each student. Upon completion of studies, each student is required to work with either the Ministry of Natural Resources or with CPGL for five years.

The scholars were selected after public advertisement by a joint panel comprising personnel from the CPGL and the Ministry of Natural Resources.