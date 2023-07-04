Guyanese team to attend World Scout Jamboree in South Korea

The Scout Association of Guyana will be represented at the 25th World Scout Jamboreein Saemangeum, South Korea by a contingent of nine scouts and one leader.

The theme for this year’s Jamboree is “Draw Your Dream” where up to 50,000 participants are set to attend and encouraged to bring dreams to reality.

World Scout Jamborees are held every four years, where scouts from all over the worldgather in a country to meet, socialise and work on many activities that will help todevelop them for a lifetime.

Representing Guyana will be Bonicka Gordon as the leader and Akeelah McAlmont, Christopher Garcia, Dietra Fields, Kareem Rollox, Malachi Jones-Alleyne, Neville McDonald, Randle Austin, Robert Henry, and Zionara Lawrence.

Also attending the jamboree will be Zaida Joaquin who will be not be part of thecontingent but was appointed as a Deputy Sub Camp leader, where she will be part of ateam over looking 10,000 campers.