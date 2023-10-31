Guyanese taking advantage of cultural exchange programme in US

Jason and Yaheda Hemnarain

From Berbice to Virginia, United States of America, the dynamic teaching duo of Jason and Yaheda Hemnarain is leaving an indelible imprint on the American education system, sharing Guyanese culture and inspiring their students.

The couple, who together boast several decades of teaching experience, have no regrets since grasping the opportunity to travel and work in the USA under the Participate Learning cultural exchange programme.

Both Jason and Yaheda have Bachelor’s degrees in Elementary Education and more than 17 years of teaching experience.

“We looked online for an opportunity to challenge and expand our teaching careers, and that’s how we found Participate Learning, a cultural ambassador teaching programme that grants qualified teachers the opportunity to relocate with their immediate family and teach in the United States,” Jason stated.

So, with sights set on a new teaching challenge, the parents of two young boys left Guyana in July this year to follow their dream. Any misgivings they had about embarking on the new adventure were immediately put to rest on arrival in the USA.

“Of course, leaving our home and jobs behind and starting a new life’s journey with our two boys played on our minds, since we were unsure of what to expect here in the United States. However, we were met and warmly welcomed at the Airport in DC by Participate Learning staff, and we immediately felt at ease. All our needs were taken care of from the airport to our hotel, and the staff were very supportive.”

Jason noted they were able to quickly adapt to the new environment thanks to the assistance from the Participate Learning staff. A local advisor helped with residential arrangements, getting a vehicle, and even applying for their SSN. Virginia is one of three states where Participate Learning deploys teacher ambassadors, the other two being North and South Carolina.

It also didn’t take long for the couple to assess the key differences between the two cultures. Cultural differences related to classroom discipline and, in some cases, language barriers have been both challenging and rewarding.

“The system of teaching here in the US is unique and easier, in my view,” Jason added.“It opens up students to unlimited opportunities, not only in the US but also globally. In Guyana, courses tend to be somewhat interactive and are less dependent on rote memorisation, with students encouraged to ask questions and discuss topics. In terms of the educational system, the USA offers a more diverse range of courses and institutions with a strong emphasis on research and practical application.”

Given their experience so far, Jason and Yaheda have no hesitation in recommending the cultural exchange programme to qualified teachers in Guyana and the Caribbean.

“Participate Learning is a wonderful international cultural exchange programme. As such, we encourage other Guyanese teachers, if you are the holder of a Bachelor’s degree in Education, and if your goal is to globalise education and be a cultural ambassador for your country, then Participate Learning is the programme for you. Our advice, Go for it. It is an awesome programme.”