Guyanese songstress teams up with US producer on new musical path

Guyanese Singer Diana Chapman (Latchman Singh Photo)

Guyanese songstress Diana Chapman, who has won both the junior and senior calypso titles, has embarked on a new musical path, having teamed up with an internationally recognized American music producer.

After nearly a decade of creating ‘quite a stir’ in the local music industry, this Lindener has now set her eyes on international recognition and is eager to share her music and unique artistry with the world. To aid in her ambitious endeavour, she has joined forces with renowned American music manager Mya Richardson, who is not only a successful entrepreneur but is also a motivational speaker, mentor, executive producer, and singer-songwriter.

Diana Chapman performing with Guyanese singer Calvin Burnett at the 2023 Republic Day celebrations in Guyana

Chapman’s journey into the world of music began at the tender age of five when she took her first steps on stage as a dancer. From that moment, she fell in love with the performing arts and set herself on a path of passion and dedication.

In an interview with this publication, she shared some of her most significant music experiences, her personal life, and her current career priorities.

One of the standout moments in Chapman’s career was when she won the Junior Calypso Monarch competition in her hometown of Linden at the age of 18. She went on to win the Senior Calypso Monarch several years later. This achievement served as the catalyst for her music career, and she later ventured into acting and stage plays, displaying her versatility and talent.

Despite facing challenges along the way, such as not placing in the Soca Monarch stage in 2020, Chapman’s resilience and determination have seen her persevering to eventually securing second place in the Senior Monarch competition in that same year.

Over the years, she released a number of popular hits, including “Let’s Live”, “All Eyes On Me”, “Man Shortage”, “Prayer for Guyana”, “Get Ready” and “Put Your House In Order”, among others.

Today, as a devoted mother, radio announcer, and full-time entertainer, Chapman leads a balancing act that demands careful prioritization. While juggling multiple roles can be challenging, she has developed routines that ensure each aspect of her life receives the attention it deserves. Her journey hasn’t been without its struggles, but she remains committed to her path of self-actualisation, drawing inspiration from mentors like Michael Jackson and Beyoncé, whose influences have helped shape Chapman’s songwriting.

Currently, Diana Chapman is focused on finding her own unique musical genre, and using this time to experiment and discover her artistic direction. Emphasizing her desire to create a distinct musical identity rather than following trends, she exudes a positive and fresh energy that is sure to captivate her audience.

Although she has already achieved significant success in her hometown of Linden, Chapman’s hunger for more opportunities and international acclaim is what fuels her collaboration with Mya Richardson. Their partnership promises not only to elevate Chapman’s career but also to delight her fans in Guyana and beyond.

Diana Chapman performing in Guyana

“I needed to go international because there’s no music industry in Guyana. You can’t trust people,” Chapman has said.

She encourages budding artists to stay focused and not give up on their dreams.

As Chapman continues to push the boundaries of her artistry, she remains dedicated to the pursuit of her dreams, and with Mya Richardson’s mentorship, the world can expect an exciting and innovative musical journey from this exceptional talent.