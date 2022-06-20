Guyanese man wanted in US for drug trafficking arrested in Kenya

Christopher Richard Spencer

A Guyanese man was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), in Kenya after he was accused of trafficking illegal drugs.

Reports coming out of the country stated that the man was arrested and deported to the United States of America (USA) to face justice.

The man was identified as Christopher Richard Spencer and was deported on Saturday night, the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation reported.

It was reported that Spencer was wanted by the US Government for drug-related charges, and was arrested shortly after arrival in the country from Sao Paulo, in Southeastern Brazil.

In 2015, Spencer allegedly smuggled 1.5 kilograms of cocaine through a piece of shoe luggage, leading to his arrest in 2016. He was subsequently taken to court but released on pre-trial conditions.

However, according to the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, Spencer later violated the conditions and a warrant of arrest was issued on March 17, 2017.

“Again, he violated pre-trial conditions of non-appearance and change of address without reporting, and another warrant was issued on March 19, 2018,” the report stated.

The suspect reportedly remained on the run until he was arrested Friday morning at the airport.