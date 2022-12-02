Guyanese launch “Lotus Cosmetics”, guaranteeing natural & affordable makeup

Black Immigrant Daily News

Several Guyanese have partnered to launch a new brand of cosmetics – Lotus Cosmetics – which guarantees natural ingredients, high-end finishing, and affordably priced makeup.

Sameerah Mohamed-Ferouz and Sayyid Ferouz partnered with Founder of Lotus Cosmetics, Fenton Baijnath, a Guyanese national who has been in the cosmetics industry for over 25 years, having worked with companies like L’Oréal, Revlon, Calvin Klein, and Unilever.

Lotus Cosmetics is the sister company of Radical Cosmetics and Lotus Bio-Mineral in the United States. The companies were created by Baijnath and contracted manufactured and private labelled for many different brands. These brands have been sold in Sephora, Ulta and QVC. Some of the brands include 100% Pure, RMS Beauty, Subtle Beauty, Palladio, SkinLab, Skincare Cosmetics, Tarte Cosmetics and Fitglow.

Lotus Cosmetics (Guyana) is a new, joint venture between Baijath and the Ferouz’s.

“Our philosophy is to provide a natural cosmetics line designed to supply pure, clean and healthy beauty products…We dedicate our resources to the clean beauty culture, to research and develop the most innovative safe beauty products with the quality you have come to expect and deserve,” Baijnath expressed.

He noted that the products are free of parabens and toxic ingredients and are rich in collagen-boosting extracts and natural ingredients.

In addition, it was revealed that the Lotus Cosmetics line also includes brightening extracts such as bilberry extract, sugarcane extract, orange extract, lemon extract, and sugar maple extract which guarantee the strengthening and moisturizing of the skin and healing and anti-aging properties.

Currently, the products include ten shades of lipstick, ten shades of lip gloss, one mascara, one eyeshadow pallet, and one face palette that has four shades of eyeshadows. The Lotus Cosmetics line also includes one blush, one highlighter, and four powder foundations.

The products are available for sale at the Gabriella Boutique at the Amazonia Mall, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Meanwhile, the next step for the company is to begin manufacturing cosmetics for Guyana, the Caribbean and Latin America. There are also plans to branch out into various areas of manufacturing over the coming years.

NewsAmericasNow.com