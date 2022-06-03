Guyanese firefighters to undergo specialised training in Barbados

File Photo: Members of the Guyana Fire Service in during a training exercise in the city

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) is seeking to roll out a set of new training initiatives to enhance the skill set of its ranks, to respond to new and emerging challenges.

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn disclosed some of the plans on Wednesday at the commissioning of a new $37.8 million fire station at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Minister Benn related that he has been in talks with Barbados’ Home Affairs Minister, Wilfred Abrahams to have local firefighters use that country’s Specialised Training Facility.

According to him, the Barbadian Minister said that the regional facility was underused, and as such, invited Guyana to participate in courses offered.

Minister Benn believes that the training would be beneficial to the GFS. “There may be certain specialised things at that facility in Barbados which we could make use of in terms of training,” he added.

While addressing the GFS Senior Officers’ Conference in April, the Home Affairs Minister spoke extensively about re-energising the Fire Service to better handle fires and emergencies.

With Guyana producing oil and gas, he explained that firefighters have to get the appropriate training and technology to fight fires related to such operations. In this regard, he had noted that training for firefighters and other personnel had to be “stepped up”.