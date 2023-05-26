Guyanese father, son among 3 killed in Brazil smash-up

Dead: Carmichael Joseph and his son Lindomar Santos

Three Guyanese, including a father and son duo, were reportedly killed following a two-vehicle collision along Toucan Region in neighbouring Brazil, some 80 kilometres from Bonfim this morning.

Dead are a father and son duo, Carmichael Joseph, a businessman of Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo), and his son, Lindomar Santos of Boa Vista, Brazil.

Dead: Juanita Honorio

The third person killed has been identified as Juanita Honorio of Tiger Pond Village, Rupununi. She was a health worker.

This publication understands that the accident involved a lorry and a 4-wheel pick-up truck in which the three Guyana nationals were travelling at the time of the accident.

Joseph, Santos, and Honorio were all pronounced dead at the scene.