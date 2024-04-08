Guyanese construction worker falls to death in Barbados

Andell McGarrell

The Barbados Today media entity on Monday reported that a 51-year-old Guyanese national fell to his death at his place of employment at Apes Hill, St James.

The dead man has since been identified as Andell McGarrell. The report stated that two men fell from scaffolding while doing construction work on a building at Lot C4 Apes Hill at about 8:20h.

“One man died on the spot and the other worker was transported to the hospital via ambulance. The injured man complained of back pains and pain in his lower limbs,” the report added. The other injured man is 50 years old.

The scaffolding was said to be approximately 30-40 feet high. McGarrell was a resident of Barbados for years.