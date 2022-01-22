Guyanese business icon Dr Yesu Persaud laid to rest



President Dr Irfaan Ali consoling grieving relatives at Dr Yesu Persaud’s funeral today President Dr Irfaan Ali consoling grieving relatives at Dr Yesu Persaud’s funeral today

Guyanese business tycoon, Dr Yesu Persaud, was laid to rest earlier today.

The business giant and philanthropist died on Monday at the age of 93.

Scores of persons including President Dr Irfaan Ali attended his funeral service that was held at his Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara, residence.

In brief remarks, President Ali hailed Dr Persaud for his many contributions towards the improvement of Guyana, stating that his family and the entire Guyanese community have lost an extraordinary soul who lived an extraordinary life.

“As President, his examples in life is an inspiration and motivation to me to serve people with humility, simplicity and to do so to the best of my ability. He was never short of advice for me. He was very strong in his conviction about national unity. He was very strong in his conviction about the rule of law. He was very strong in his conviction for culture and religion, and he was strong in his conviction that we could do better for Guyana,” the Head of State said.

Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud; members of the diplomatic corps including India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr K J Srinivasa, and representatives from the private sector including Dr Persaud’s successor at the DDL Group, Komal Samaroo, also attended the funeral service.

Dr Persaud is known for his many wise and profitable investments and for the conceptualising and building of key institutions that now serve Guyana’s banking and financial sectors well.

Some highlights include his service as Executive Chairman of Diamond Liquors Limited and Managing Director of the Demerara Sugar Company. He is also credited with achieving a business miracle in regard to Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) and Demerara Bank Limited, which stands out in the economic history of Guyana. He was also the founder of the Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED).

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has said the business community would forever be grateful for the astute and wise leadership Dr Persaud provided in the early days during the return of democracy to Guyana, and particularly his role in the birth of the Commission.

Nationally, he has been awarded the Golden Arrow of Achievement for his works in developing and expanding the Distilling Industry in Guyana, and the Cacique Crown of Honour for development of new industries.

Internationally, Dr Persaud has received several awards, including the Pepsi Cola International-Slice, the Gandhi Organization Plaque, the inaugural Indo Male Lifetime Award, and the Glory of India Award and Certificate of Excellence.