News Americas, New York, NY, Mon. Sept. 2, 2024: A Guyanese-born, New York-based bank manager was sentenced last week to 9.5 years in prison for orchestrating a failed murder-for-hire plot against her brother-in-law. Reshma Massarone, a 40-year-old branch manager at Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union, allegedly told the intended hitman that “rat poison can do a great job,” according to court documents.

Reshma Massarone, a 40-year-old branch manager at Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union, allegedly told the intended hitman that “rat poison can do a great job,” according to court documents.

Massarone plotted the murder between July and August 2023, communicating with the would-be assassin over Facebook Messenger. She was caught on security footage wiring a $2,500 down payment at a Western Union kiosk inside a Walgreens. Her plan was to have the hit carried out while her brother-in-law was traveling in Guyana. However, the individual she approached was a longtime friend and a Guyanese police officer, who went undercover to expose the plot. Massarone ultimately pled guilty to murder-for-hire and was sentenced on August 27.

In one message, Massarone urged the supposed hitman to act, writing, “You take care of business and you be a rich man.” In another, she warned, “either way, if I find somebody to do the job, you’re going to get blamed, so cut the bulls**t and let’s get it done.”

The plan began to unravel when the would-be hitman contacted the victim and his wife, leading them to report the threat to the U.S. Embassy in Guyana. The undercover officer also recorded a conversation in which Massarone insisted that the murder should appear as a robbery, with the recording later used as evidence in court.

In a presentencing submission, Massarone’s attorney argued that she acted “completely out of character” due to a “state of rage,” claiming her actions were provoked by her brother-in-law’s “twenty-five-year systemic harassment.” The defense claimed that the victim had relentlessly targeted Massarone after being denied the chance to marry her when she was 15, instead marrying her then-16-year-old sister.

Massarone’s attorney described a long history of harassment, including attempts to sabotage her career and personal life. Despite orders of protection and other measures, the victim allegedly continued his efforts to undermine her.

Massarone had previously sued two banks for racial discrimination during her employment, but both cases were dismissed.

Save 50.0% on select products from ILOUYU with promo code 50L8K5V7, through 9/20 while supplies last.